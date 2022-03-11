Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 return date: ‘Remember Me Tomorrow’

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense that you’d want to know the Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 return date. Do we have that within? What about some more details on what the future could hold?

Unfortunately, we know already that you will be waiting a good while for the next new story to arrive. Because of the presence of the NCAA Tournament, there is no new episode coming to CBS next week, and the same goes for the week after. As many longtime viewers out there know, this is hardly a surprise — we’ve seen this hiatus for years now. It always interrupts Fridays for at least a couple of weeks.

At the moment, the plan is for the Jay Hernandez drama to be back with some additional episodes when we get around to Friday, April 1 — unfortunately, there aren’t too many details beyond that other than that the title is “Remember Me Tomorrow.” We know that filming recently completed for the current season in Hawaii, with the hope here obviously being that there will be another season after the fact. Odds are, we’ll have more opportunities to talk about that down the road.

In general, we’re just glad that there are still some more episodes coming, and that there’s a chance to get a larger number of episodes this season after the virus shortened things significantly back during season 3. We hope to have some more specifics about this next episode over the next week or so, let alone what could be coming through the rest of the season. We’re expecting more action, sure, but also some humor. Fingers crossed while we’re at it that we get good stuff for Magnum and Higgins, who we’ve been rooting for to get together for quite some time.

