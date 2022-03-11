Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 16 chatter

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Is there an opportunity to dive head-first into some other great stuff pertaining to the show? If you’ve come into this article wanting to take a look ahead, rest assured that we are MORE than happy to help.

Also, we’re pleased to confirm at present that there WILL be a new episode airing on the network in a matter of hours. The title here is “Evil Walks Softly,” and we’re not going to pretend that this is some sort of innocent name. As a matter of fact, it feels like one of the most chilling titles that we’ve had on the show for a while.

So what will make this case intense? What sort of personal stuff is here from start to finish? Take a look at the Magnum PI season 4 episode 16 synopsis below for some additional information:

“Evil Walks Softly” – The mother of a suspected bomber hires Magnum and Higgins to locate her teen son and turn him in to the authorities. Also, Kumu and Rick help T.C. navigate his guilty conscience when he runs into a past flame, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Janel Parrish returns as Higgins’ friend Maleah.

The return of Parrish is tied to a sneak peek that we shared yesterday, and it’s one where Maleah questions Higgins about her potential feelings for Magnum. It definitely does feel like we’re getting closer to some big reveal here, even if we are not 100% at the official point yet. This is at least something we’re monitoring as we close in on the end of the season this spring!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 16?

Are you glad to at least have one more episode in the month of March? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site. There are a few other updates coming that we won’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

