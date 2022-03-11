Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan on upcoming filming, show future

We understand that there’s a new episode of Outlander season 6 on Starz this weekend but for this piece, we’re looking all the way ahead to season 7. After all, why not? There is quite a bit to look forward to! There are a whopping sixteen episodes coming in this season, and there is absolutely a lot of material coming from the Diana Gabaldon novels.

So how much further will the series go? Well, we’d love to see it around as long as possible, but that’s ultimately up to Starz and Sony first and foremost. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this week Sam Heughan himself made it clear they’d be filming season 7 soon, and noted that they’ve “got a long way to go” if they are to tell the story of all ten of Diana’s books. (The tenth one has yet to be released.)

This is a hard question for Sam to answer in some ways, largely because it is somewhat out of his control. He’s already reiterated that he would love to tell the full Outlander story on the show, and we’re glad to see that this still hasn’t changed. Yet, negotiations for a show this late in its run are often difficult, especially when 1) Starz doesn’t own Outlander and 2) it is not a cheap show to make in between its locations, cast, and crew. It’s such a cliché thing to say, but the best way to ensure we get more of the show is to keep watching!

During his Watch What Happens Live! discussion (watch below), Sam also joked that the final scene of Gabaldon’s series is “rubbish.” He is one of just a handful of people who actually know how the overall story of this world concludes.

