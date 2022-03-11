Law & Order season 21 episode 4 spoilers: Family court and ‘Fault Lines’

Next week on Law & Order season 21 episode 4, you are going to see a murder case that is about as complicated as they come. There are high-profile investigations, and then there’s one where the murder victim is a judge. There are so many complications that come with this, and you have to make sure that all procedures are followed to the letter of the law.

There’s also this other issue, as well, of the possible killer. Who did it? Often, judges have a long line of people who want them dead, and in the case of the family-court judge in this episode, the grievances may be more controversial than most.

The title here is “Fault Lines” and below, the Law & Order season 21 episode 4 synopsis gives you more insight on what’s ahead:

03/17/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove dig into the many grievances against him. When the DA’s office is faced with unforeseen challenges, Maroun takes matters into her own hands to save the case.

What we do think the mothership Law & Order needs at this point is a real big-ticket case that is going to get a lot of fans out there talking. The ratings for the revival sagged a big in episode 2, and we think it has some challenges in that it doesn’t have as specific a focus as either SVU or Organized Crime. Also, three versions of one franchise is a lot for a single night; One Chicago has made it work, but Law & Order still has more to bring to the table. They have nostalgia going for them already and now, we need some big cases.

