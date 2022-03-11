Big Brother Canada 10 spoilers: Who won HoH? (Day 13)

Following tonight’s eviction on Big Brother Canada 10, there was another order of business to get to: Who was HoH at the end?

This could be a pretty big week in the game coming up, mostly because there are a few targets who have already presented themselves to people. Moose has lost a lot of trust with a lot of people, and he could be thought of as a big physical threat. Meanwhile, Betty or Jess just could be thought of as easy targets at the moment. Do people want to make a big move, or the safe move in the end? It can be dangerous to win comps too early, but it’s a chance to make some alliances and leave your imprint on the rest of the house. There’s, of course, a big reason to do that!

We knew in advance that this would be a potentially physical challenge — most of the players were in some variation of workout gear! Yet, this was more about sledding than it was actually running around. You needed to land your sled in the right spot to get the highest possible score.

For a good chunk of this challenge, it looked like it was going to be Josh who took it home with a score of 23. However, Kyle edged him out close to the end! He managed to get the sled right where he needed to and with that, he becomes the new Head of Household. He now has the power to control the game, and where things get interesting to us comes down to Moose. He’s mentioned already that he would love for him to leave the game and yet, he also knows him on some level in the outside world. Does he really want to be the one to make the move?

