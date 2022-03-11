Big Brother Canada 10: Was Jay Northcott evicted? (day 13)

Was Jay Northcott evicted on Big Brother Canada 10 tonight? Entering the episode, it looked like they were in huge trouble.

From almost the moment that Marty won Head of Household, it was pretty clear that Jay was going to be a target. It honestly wasn’t any one thing that they did; some of it was the perception that they were a threat, and they also just were on the outside of a lot of the numbers. This is something that they couldn’t find their way out of no matter how hard they tried. They didn’t win the Veto and when Betty was nominated and Jacey-Lynne was saved, not all that much changed.

During the episode tonight, we got a sense of some of what Jay did to campaign. Their big problem was that there was no real way to make inroads. Too many people were aligned against them and while Betty was a million percent upset over being nominated, it didn’t impact the vote count all that much.

Jay’s pitch tonight to the other houseguests was mostly that they were a threat, and they recognized that people like Jacey-Lynne and Stephanie could theoretically be swayed. They had Jess more or less on their side, but none of that really mattered. There just wasn’t enough numbers or people willing to stick their neck out in the game right now.

The vote was close to unanimous, with the only people voting to evict Betty being Hermon and Kyle. More than likely, these were just hinky votes designed to throw the house into chaos. Jay knew they were going, so they chose to make their speech more about Canada’s need for reconciliation with the indigenous community. They brought a lot to the game this season! As a personality and presence in the game, they will be missed.

