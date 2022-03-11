How I Met Your Father season 1 finale: Will the Captain return?

As we prepare for the How I Met Your Father season 1 finale on Hulu this coming Tuesday, we have to talk about The Captain! After all, let’s just put it this way: Whoever expected him to be appearing in the first place?

One of the joys of How I Met Your Mother was how they’d established over the years such a great roster of recurring characters. The Captain was so ridiculous — he’s like an older, more sophisticated version of Alex Moffat’s Guy Who Just Bought a Boat from Saturday Night Live. He’s also well-known enough from the original show to be nostalgic without changing anything about how that story ended.

For the time being, we more than expect to see the Captain again in the finale. Why wouldn’t we? The way Sophie included him at the start of episode 9 suggests that he is involved here in some shape or form. He’s also someone the show’s producers absolutely wanted to get back. Here is just some of what co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker had to say to TVLine:

It takes a while, especially on a multi-cam show, to get to know the characters, the friend group and the vibe, and we wanted to make sure to give How I Met Your Father room to stand on its own two feet before we started bringing in bigger pieces from the expansive How I Met Your Mother universe. Towards the end of this season felt like the right time to dip our toes into the water and bring some of those beloved characters back.

The synopsis for the upcoming finale doesn’t mention The Captain directly, but it does tease a number of important stories:

Sophie gets romantic advice from someone who’s been through it all. Valentina and Charlie face a tough crossroads. Jesse makes a choice.

