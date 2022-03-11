Bridgerton season 2 trailer: The journey of Anthony and Kate

With Bridgerton season 2 set to premiere in just over two weeks on March 25, what better time to take a deep dive into this world?

You may have heard already that this new season is going to be packing in the drama, the romance, and of course some fantastic characters. The proof is in the newly-released trailer below! While season 1 was largely the story of Daphne and Simon, the focus now is on her brother Anthony. He’s out to find love, but obtaining that will be hard when he doesn’t quite know what love is.

Yet, as the official logline below demonstrates, he may discover it in a way that he never possibly expects:

[Season 2 follows Anthony], the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

This extensive trailer maps out most of that story, but also makes a few other things clear. First and foremost, clumsy people should not stand anywhere near major bodies of water that they can fall in. Also, who in their right mind wants to take down Lady Whistledown? Where would we be on this show without her?

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates — there is more coming and we don’t want you to miss any of it. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







