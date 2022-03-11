Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 16: ‘Guns & Roses’

Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 16, you are going to see a story coming titled “Guns & Roses.” Odds are, this has nothing to do with the band.

We’re in a bit of a new era at this point with Organized Crime and with that, of course, comes an opportunity to see new adversaries for Elliot Stabler. Much of the current arc is going to revolve around the Marcy Organization, a group that has a lot of moving parts and one that could be tied to a lot of heinous crimes. This is not going to be similar at all to what he went through with Richard Wheatley, and we imagine that’s a part of the appeal here. You don’t want to see the same sort of Organized Crime story week in and week out; if that happens, you are essentially watching a show that is stuck on repeat.

Do you want to get a better sense now of the story that is coming up? Then check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force investigates a connection between the Marcy Organization and the murder of a lawyer and her client. Stabler settles into a new assignment. Bell reminds Nova who she really works for. TV-14

Because this show in particular is told in a series of arcs, we’ve come to realize that the first couple of episodes of each part are almost table-setters. We imagine that within this story, a good portion of the time will be sent preparing us for whatever sort of chaos or drama is coming later. It’s a part of that bridge to get us to the other side.

