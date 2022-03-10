Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 16 spoilers: The Velasco story

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 16 is poised to arrive on NBC next week and in what should be a surprise to almost no one, we’re going to see an emotionally-charged story. There will be a significant case-of-the-week component here, but there’s also a larger story here about Velasco. It’s something that could lead to a major change when it comes to the current SVU squad. We know of the controversy surrounding him being brought on board in the first place, so there’s a lot to wonder about when it comes to this story as a whole.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below for “Sorry If It Got Weird for You”:

03/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The creator of a dating app is accused of using it to [sexually assault] women. Velasco’s experience as an SVU detective is put on trial. TV-14

This episode is going to be a pretty powerful one, given that this case is one of those that is terrifying and could easily happen in any corner of society. The whole goal of SVU is to cast a light on the dark corners of society and get justice for those often forgotten; the internet world has allowed for many things to become more dangerous than ever before.

Beyond this story, we do know that there is still a good bit to come this season, even if a lot of the larger details still remain under lock and key. Could there be an epic crossover involving all three shows? You can’t rule much out, though we know there’s a small Organized Crime crossover tonight with Mariska Hargitay heading over to that show.

