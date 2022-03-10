Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora, new showrunner celebrate

If you missed the news yesterday, a Power Book IV: Force season 2 is officially coming to Starz! We don’t think that this comes as any surprise given its ratings success so far. Nonetheless, it’s absolutely still news that brings a smile to our face.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’re equally excited to see so many people celebrating the renewal behind the scenes, as well, led by the Captain himself in Joseph Sikora.

If you look below, you can see a celebratory message posted by Joseph himself all about the season 2 pickup. We’re sure that he and so many others were hopeful in the cast that something would be announced soon, but it’s obviously different when you’re finally given that green light.

We know that one thing that will be different from the get-go in season 2 is the presence of Gary Lennon at the top. The Power alum is set to be the showrunner moving forward, replacing show creator Robert Munic, who departed close to the end of season 1. You can also see below Lennon’s message about coming on board the show. He obviously has a long history of working with Sikora, but beyond just that he worked with Shane Harper (who plays Vic on this show) over at Hightown. He’s going to bring a lot of great stuff to the table here.

While nothing is 100% official just yet, odds are Power Book IV: Force season 2 will premiere in early 2022. Let’s hope that there’s some more news that we’ll have to share about it soon.

What are you hoping to see on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

