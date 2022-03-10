Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to check out both the flagship show and Organized Crime, as well? We’ve had two weeks now of three-hour blocks of programming for this franchise, and we know that eventually, the hiatuses are going to be more painful because of that.

Luckily, we’re not at a point where there is a hiatus, or at least not yet. You’re going to have a chance to see all three shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and at one point, there’s even going to be a crossover! Mariska Hargitay will appear during Organized Crime and we’re going to get some sort of scene featuring Benson and Stabler. We don’t think there will be any objections to that at all!

Want to prepare now for all three episodes? Then consider the attached synopses below the perfect icebreaker and remember, there are more episodes coming next week as well.

Law & Order season 21 episode 3, “Filtered Life” – 03/10/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the disappearance of a social media star whose case takes the Internet by storm. Price and Maroun must weigh their decisions regarding the case against the wishes of the missing woman’s family. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 15, “Promising Young Gentleman” – 03/10/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi’s niece helps a friend report a sexual assault. Benson investigates a college’s secret society that preys on female students. Guest starring Jason Biggs, Jenna Stern and LaChanze. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 15, “Takeover” – 03/10/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell’s task force investigates the connection between Congressman Kilbride and the Marcy Organization. Stabler makes new friends with a group of close-knit cops. Nova receives a promotion just as her two worlds begin to collide. Guest starring Denis Leary as Donnelly, Mykelti Williamson as Preston Webb, Jennifer Beals as Cassandra Webb, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson. TV-14

