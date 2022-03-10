Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 spoilers: Bridget Moynahan to direct!

We won’t be seeing Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 until early April but today, we did get some great news all about it! After all, we just learned that series star Bridget Moynahan is going to be stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

This episode is titled “Hidden Motive,” and we imagine that it’s going to be a rather fascinating challenge for her. She’s spent so much time working with her co-stars in front of the camera; how does she transition to behind it? Is she also going to have to direct herself? There could be a lot of fun stuff associated with this, and you can see more details about what’s next via the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Hidden Motive” – Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut.

One thing we’re especially grateful about with this show is that so many years in, they are allowing the cast to take on new opportunities like this! We know that Donnie Wahlberg has also directed in the past, and it would be fun to see him step back into this role again, as well.

