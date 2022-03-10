NCIS season 19 episode 17 spoilers: How NCIS: Hawaii crossover begins

You may know already that Monday, March 28 is going to be the long-awaited crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii. Do you want to get a little more info about it now?

Well, season 19 episode 17 of the flagship show is going to be when the event kicks off, though we tend to think the NCIS: Hawaii part of it is when most of the actual “crossover” itself will happen. It appears like “Starting Over” is going to have its own individual case and at some point during it, Torres is going to get a call from Jane Tennant — as it turns out, the two have worked together in the past!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full season 19 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Starting Over” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Also, Torres gets a call from Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The NCIS episode will be followed by a special episode of NCIS: HAWAI’I at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT as part of a crossover event. Joe Spano returns as Tobias Fornell.

Isn’t it nice to get Fornell back? We’re also happy to know that Knight and Palmer are both working through the grief together; they have a clear emotional connection already, and that should allow them have a solid friendship and if they want it, potentially more down the road.

