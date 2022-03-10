The Boys season 3 poster: Is Billy Butcher getting powers?

Leading up to the premiere of The Boys season 3 this summer Amazon has revealed a new poster — and it’s one that raises ALL sorts of questions.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see this image, which features none other than Billy Butcher at the center of it. Yet, his eyes are glowing! What in the world does that mean? It’s certainly a surprise, and also a pretty significant change from what we’ve seen from the character so far.

Given that the caption accompanying the photo mentions “it’ll be time to level the playing field,” it’s fair to assume that Butcher or some of the Boys may get powers to provide more of an even fight against the Seven. There is some story in the comics that serves as a precedent for this, but the only power worth noting there for Butcher was super-strength. Is that the same direction the show will go in here? How they present that should prove interesting, especially given that one of the big appeals of The Boys as characters is their underdog status. They don’t have powers and that creates this really fascinating divide.

Ultimately, we’ll see how the story plays out. For the most part, very little promotion for season 3 has been about Butcher or powers. Instead, we’ve seen more of the focus revolve around seeing the arrival of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in this world.

What do you most want to see for Butcher moving into The Boys season 3?

Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field. pic.twitter.com/SSbJxgGsut — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2022

