Blue Bloods season 12: Tom Selleck on possible Frank love interest

Are we ever going to see Frank Reagan find love again on Blue Bloods? We know that this is something that a lot of people want. We’ve seen it requested a number of times over the years!

Yet, of course there’s a difference between people wanting something and the show actually delivering on it. Not only that, but we’ve also received very little indication that the powers-that-be have any interest in rushing something along in this department. Blue Bloods is a show that doesn’t do many arcs, and it’d be hard for Frank to date someone without turning that into a multi-episode event.

For Tom Selleck himself, it doesn’t seem like he’s necessarily opposed to the idea. Yet, speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, the actor indicates that this may not be something we see on the show for a number of reasons:

I don’t know. If you’re doing four stories per show, it’s difficult, and Frank, being who he is, makes it hard. He’s devoted to what he does on the job and to his kids, but he’s kind of a man alone. I am happy people want that, though. [Chuckles] Frank is human; he hasn’t been completely chaste since he lost his wife. This season, a woman [Alex Kingston] he’d had an encounter with when she was a city of London police commander returned. But Frank’s still wearing his wedding ring. Will he ever deal with that?

We think that if Frank does ever date someone, it will be in the final season and as a way to give the character more closure. Allowing himself to date again would be a big stepping stone in his journey to grow as a character; there’s just no guarantee we will see it happen.

