The Dropout season 1 episode 5 preview: Applying the pressure

If you are curious to learn a little bit more about The Dropout season 1 episode 5 on Hulu, there’s a lot of big stuff to anticipate!

As we prepare for this particular installment, we know that Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos in general are facing more obstacles than ever. She’s convinced to push forward towards the big deadline with Walgreens, even if a lot of things are starting to fall apart around her. The company itself is high-stress and fractured, and there are investigations and lawsuits already starting to bubble over.

This upcoming episode is titled “Flower of Life” — the full The Dropout season 1 episode 5 synopsis below gives you more insight on what’s coming:

With the Walgreens deadline looming, Elizabeth and Sunny scramble to find solutions to their technological failures; Ian is drawn into Elizabeth’s lawsuit against Richard.

Because this is a limited series, we know that things are going to be moving pretty darn rapidly from one week to the next. We know that the downfall of Theranos is the endgame here, and we know a great deal of what happened with Holmes. Much of the show moving forward should be a showcase for Amanda Seyfried as she tries to encapsulate playing this woman at this particular moment in time. She even says at the end of the preview that this is not just her work — it is her “religion.” This is one of her tactics, a way for others to try to buy into her commitment.

There is still a good bit of this story left to go, so we’ll see what other tactics Elizabeth tries to take within the fabric of this show. Just prepare for events to move quite quickly now that the world within the show has been set up.

