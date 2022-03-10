NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray tease huge episodes

The further that we dive into NCIS season 19, the more intense and dangerous things could become! That’s at least based on what we’re hearing from stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray. Shouldn’t they know better than anyone at this point?

In the video below via Wilmer’s Instagram, you can see the two actors thanking viewers for the big viewership numbers, while also noting that they are in the process of working on some of the later episodes this season — they note that they are “explosive,” but along the way they don’t give up a whole lot more information beyond that. We hope that they are dramatic, fun, and full of surprises.

If we were to think about this show right now in terms of long-term arcs, we know that there’s a new villain that emerged during Jimmy Palmer’s story “The Helpers.” Who loves Edgar Allan Poe enough to “quoth the raven” when it benefits them? That’s something worth thinking about for the time being. Of course, there could also be a few other surprises that we see over the course of the upcoming episodes, so we can’t predict the rise of any other villains.

It goes without say that we’d love to see Mark Harmon again before the end of the season, but there is no guarantee of that. The only thing that we can say with some confidence is that we’re going to be seeing more of David McCallum as Ducky before the end of the season, and the same goes for Joe Spano as Fornell.

