This Is Us season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Kate, Toby, and ‘The Hill’

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 9 is currently set to air on Tuesday, March 22. Not only that, but we also know the title in “The Hill.” This is the second part of a planned Big Three trilogy that is beginning on Tuesday with “The Guitar Man” and Kevin.

So what do we know about episode 9 today? What is there to be excited and/or nervous about? There are a few different things worth getting into here…

The first thing that we want to note here is simply that we’ve seen the synopsis for this episode already, and it’s only three words: “Kate visits Toby.” Literally, that’s it. Granted, how much more do we really need?

One of the big points of this episode could be seeing what amounts to a last-ditch attempt for these two to try to repair some of the rifts in their relationship, if that it is at all possible. Toby’s come back home whenever he can from his job, so Kate may go into this thinking that there’s value in seeing what is going on in Toby’s life in San Francisco. What she may encounter, though, is another reminder that he’s in a very different place in his life than she is. She may question how much she truly knows him. No matter what’s going on here, it’s fair to say that this is going to be yet another step towards divorce for the two.

We hate to say it, but this isn’t going to be an altogether happy episode. We’re prepared for that in advance.

