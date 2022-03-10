Snowfall season 5 episode 5 promo: Who’s coming after Franklin Saint?

When Snowfall season 5 episode 5 arrives on FX next week, chaos is going to be the name of the game — and there could be a trail of bodies by the end.

The title for this episode is The Iliad: Part 1 and in addition to that making you reminisce about high school, it’s an indicator that whatever happens here won’t be completely tied up by the end of the hour. This could be one of the most dangerous episodes we’ve seen so far, at least if the promo below is any indication. We have to be prepped for just about anything from start to finish here.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to see some of our thoughts on this past episode of the series right now. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are a ton of other updates coming there and we don’t want you missing those.

It’s clear from the promo that Franklin Saint is in big trouble, but the same goes for everyone close to him. Why is his crew getting attacked? We know that there are a lot of enemies that they all could have, but it’s hard to identify just one. Teddy, for example, has no reason to go after anyone right now, since he needs Franklin to move his product. Meanwhile, Louie and Jerome recently smoothed things out with Skully.

Are we about to see a threat emerge from an unexpected place? Has someone close to the family betrayed him in an unexpected way? We suppose that this could go in almost any direction, but the ultimate answer here for now is not altogether clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







