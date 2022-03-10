Good Trouble season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lena and Stef turn up!

For those of you who love it when Good Trouble gets to be a little bit nostalgic, you will see that on season 4 episode 2. This episode, titled “Kiss Me and Smile for Me,” is going to bring back some familiar faces from the world of The Fosters — think in terms of Lena, Stef, and also Jude! These three will likely bring a lot of story to the big return, and it’s fair to be curious already as to what that will like.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

Callie and Mariana’s moms and brother Jude pay the girls a surprise visit. Davia deals with personal and professional pressures. Joaquin tries to dig into the Coterie’s past.

Everyone’s going to have a lot going on in this episode — no surprise there. It’s also fascinating to get a synopsis for this show that doesn’t directly mention Callie or Mariana specifically. Our hope is that Callie moves forward from that conversation with Jamie in the premiere and focuses on what matters the most to her now. A lot of these characters right now still have a lot of soul-searching to do. It’s obviously the hope that they will have an opportunity to take on some exciting stories, but there could be more setbacks along the way. While some of these characters are starting to figure themselves out, they’re also young! One of the things that comes with that is the proclivity to make some mistakes.

