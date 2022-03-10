The Last Kingdom season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 5 today on Netflix, can you expect The Last Kingdom season 6 to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road here? There are of course a few different things that we’ll have to dive further into here.

So where should we start things off? Well, unfortunately we have now seen the final season of the fantasy drama on the streaming service. This news was first confirmed a little while back, and it shouldn’t come as much of a shock. While there is obviously so much material out there that could have been adapted or examined, Netflix feels like this is a natural end for the show, which has an enormous international audience.

Also, we can’t sit here and act like Netflix has no history of ending shows. They do this all the time! With that in mind, we should just be happy that The Last Kingdom had the run that it did. It had a fascinating journey finding an audience over time, and they always managed to bring so much ambition and scale to the table.

When a show like this ends, it always makes us extremely sad for a number of reasons. There was so much ambition put into it! Also, we don’t want to see networks or streaming services shy away from historical dramas when there is so much more that could be adapted. Our hope is that The Last Kingdom really works to give life to another couple of shows out there. If this happens, we know that we’re going to be pretty happy on the other side — even if we miss this show along the way.

