Snowfall season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Is someone getting attacked?

Just in case you love Snowfall when it is especially dramatic, you are going to have a chance to see a lot of that on season 5 episode 5. There isn’t a LOT that was revealed in advance of this airing, but we know that there’s going to be a lot of potential pain over the course of this.

Not only that, but we can say this: A lot of lives are going to be in jeopardy by the end of this.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on the latest episode. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll have reviews there every week and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the Snowfall season 5 episode 5 synopsis: “A brutal attack leaves the crew in chaos.”

So who is in the most danger? We don’t think you have to narrow it down just one person. Given the current state of the team almost everybody is in trouble. We know that there’s a police crackdown on drugs in Los Angeles. Beyond just that, we also know that some of these characters make a ton of enemies. We also know that there’s ever-building tension between Teddy and Franklin and over time, and that is probably not going to stop anytime soon. As a matter of fact, things are probably going to get worse before they get better; remember that Cissy is back in town and she is convinced that Teddy is responsible. She wants to do just about everything that she can to get rid of him.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around to get some more updates coming. We don’t want you missing them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







