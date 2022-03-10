Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 spoilers: A look towards ‘Closer’

Curious to learn more about Chicago PD season 9 episode 16? Well, there’s a new episode airing next week that could be stuffed full of drama. The title here is “Closer,” and there is going to be a lot of different issues facing Intelligence here. Take, for starters, a shooting, ever-increasing peril, and then also a storyline for Voight that is increasingly important. We know that he’s been working to build trust when it comes to his informant, so will he be able to keep that going?

Below, you have the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up:

03/16/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance. Despite the increasing danger, Voight helps informant Anna Avalos get even closer to their target. TV-14

A quick scheduling note here: “Closer” is going to be the last episode of the series for at least a couple of weeks, so we hope that it ends in a particularly exciting way. Beyond just that, we’re also doing our best to hope that it’s going to lead to some more big stuff at the end of the season. While we understand that this show is more or less a procedural, we do think there’s a certain degree of value to seeing something a little more long-term at the end. It raises the stakes! It makes you think more that anything could happen at just about any moment.

In general, we definitely think that Chicago PD has at least done a good job this season of giving us stories that keep us guessing. We hope that it continues to be that way moving forward.

