Where is Pelham on Chicago Fire? Is Brett Dalton leaving?

Where is Pelham on tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode? Is Brett Dalton leaving the show for good? There is a lot to think about as we look ahead…

What surprised us at the end of this past episode is just how much we’re going to miss this character. We knew in the early going that the Agents of SHIELD alum was probably not going to be around full-time and even with that, he developed a fan following! Pelham was the sort of guy who very much wanted to find a firehouse and for a while, he found it. Yet, he also realized what the place meant to Stella and he wasn’t going to put her in a position where she had to sit around.

So is this going to be the end for Pelham? We think it’s still far too early to know. It is true at the moment that there’s not enough room at Firehouse 51, but we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the character turns up again down the road. There’s clearly enough room to development him and the writers even gave him a reasonable amount of story during his time there. That’s not often something you get for a character only meant to be around a short period of time.

Of course, in general one of the things that Chicago Fire does a great job at is working to ensure that there is a really deep bench insofar as guest stars go. They find a way to give you great characters and Pelham was one for his time there.

Yet, we’re not going to pretend that we’re anything other than thrilled to get Stella back into 51 in a position she has clearly earned. Isn’t there a lot of good story she could bring to the table here?

Are you surprised that Pelham is no longer a part of Chicago Fire?

