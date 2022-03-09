Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Hot and Fast’

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16 on NBC next week, are you ready for a few more surprises? This is an episode titled “Hot and Fast” which, on paper, makes absolute sense for a show like this.

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? There’s going to be a heartfelt story for Joe Cruz which could show, once again, just how caring and thoughtful he can be. Meanwhile, there will be a few firehouse shenanigans, and we’re also going to see whether or not Violet can keep her personal life under wraps.

To get some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out our full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/16/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz forms a bond with a young immigrant boy he meets while fighting an apartment fire. Squad makes plans to prank the newest member of their team. Hawkins and Violet struggle to keep their relationship a secret. TV-14

We would imagine that for Violet, keeping things with Hawkins a secret is important on multiple levels. With that being said, though, she has to move forward with the assumption that someday, it’s going to come out. That’s just often the sort of thing that happens if things get serious enough! It’s a difficult thing to thread, since she’ll want to pursue her happiness in the moment while also recognizing that there is a path down the road she will also need to consider.

In the end, know that this episode of Chicago Fire next week is the last one before another hiatus. Hopefully, this won’t be a particularly-long break and we can get back to the world and the characters we love sooner rather than later.

