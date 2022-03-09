The Amazing Race season 34 renewal official, plus Survivor 43, 44

One week removed from The Amazing Race season 33 wrapping up on CBS, we can now happy say that you’ll be getting a season 34!

Today, the network confirmed that they are renewing the long-running reality competition for another batch of episodes and to go along with that, you’re also going to be seeing two more seasons of Survivor plus also a season 4 of Tough as Nails. This should all help to solidify the network’s unscripted far, given the news recently that Love Island USA is on the move to Peacock after three seasons of airing on the broadcast network in the summer.

None of these renewals come as much of a surprise, but we continue to be curious as to what The Amazing Race is going to look like in this new era. They were extremely cautious finishing the show up after the global health crisis, making sure that most of the activities were in less-populated areas and the tasks themselves were pretty secure. Is that still going to be the case moving forward?

Meanwhile, Survivor filmed seasons 41 and 42 back-to-back using a shorter format than we’ve seen in the past — that is something that could remain moving forward as the speed of the game picks up. Also, it could be easier and more affordable on production in the long-term this way.

There are no premiere dates for any of these shows as of yet, but it feels fair to guess Survivor 43 will be on this fall. Next week, there’s another new reality show coming in Beyond the Edge, which feels a little like the old I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! except with a few different twists thrown into the mix.

What do you think about The Amazing Race and Survivor being renewed for more?

