Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16: 250th episode sneak peeks!

With the 250th episode of Blue Bloods coming onto CBS this Friday, why not brace yourself for some sneak peeks?

Entering this episode, one of the things we were most afraid of was that the story wouldn’t feel “special” enough. Because Blue Bloods is a procedural, more often than not they tend to not get too caught up on the past. They live in the moment, give you a few cases, and then move on to the next thing.

After watching the sneak peeks below, however, it’s starting to become clear that this is not the case at all. This episode does feel like a worthy celebration of not only the show’s legacy, but who some of these characters are through thick and thin. In the first preview, for example, you get to see some really funny banter between Erin and Anthony in an elevator, which is a great reminder of why the two are such good friends. They can be there for each other, but are also not afraid to poke fun when the situation calls on it.

Meanwhile, the second sneak peek shifts the focus over to family dinner, which feels set around the time of St. Patrick’s Day. We learn in here that originally, Erin was going to be named Patrick … provided that she was a boy. The humor here comes mostly in Danny claiming that originally, he had wanted her to be named “fart.” Who knows why that didn’t stick?

Finally, we have a preview of the Jamie/Frank storyline for the episode, as it’s revealed in here that Frank is still struggling over a decision he made on the job. (Hence, the title for this episode being “Guilt.”) Jamie and him reflect on Frank’s choice to become Commissioner. If he had another job, life probably wouldn’t be as hard for him. Yet, it’s as Frank says: It just wasn’t in the cards.

