Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 16 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see season 9 episode 16 of the comedy?

There are a few different things to point out here, but let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: You’re going to be stuck waiting for at least a little while to see the show come back. There is no new episode tonight and, at least for the time being, the plan is to bring it back on Wednesday, March 16. From there, the plan is that you’ll get episodes both then and the following week, as well.

Want more news on both of them? Well, we won’t keep you waiting here…

Season 9 episode 16, “The Downtown Boys” – Barry and his friends try to reclaim their youth by forming a boy band, but they quickly learn they aren’t kids anymore. Meanwhile, Adam has the keys to Erica’s downtown apartment but realizes he’s not cut out for city life on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 9 episode 17, “The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One of the things that we’d most like to know between now and the end of the month is what the future holds here. Will there be a season 10? The exit of Jeff Garlin makes things so uncertain and if this is the final season, we’d want there to be a proper send-off.

