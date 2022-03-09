Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see it, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD all on the air together? Since we’ve had so many hiatuses throughout the season, it’s inevitable there will be confusion.

Let’s clear some of that up now — there are new episodes of all three shows tonight! With that in mind, you can prepare yourself to see some really exciting stories on all fronts. For us personally, we’re really excited to see Stella Kidd step firmly into the Lieutenant’s role on Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, we’re terrified of what’s going to happen with Makayla over on PD. Remember that the character was kidnapped on this past episode and with that in mind, we’ll have to see precisely where things go.

If you want details for all three episodes right now, just take a look at the attached synopses…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 15, “Things Meant to Be Bent Not Broken” – 03/09/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan’s cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer. Will must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement. Charles and Vanessa help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites. Crockett and Blake are paired with an arrogant surgeon. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 15, “The Missing Piece” – 03/09/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide and Seager work together to investigate an anonymous tip. Kidd searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81. A possible new recruit to 51 gets tested at a call. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 15, “Gone” – 03/09/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The unit scrambles to search for one of their own who is in grave danger. TV-14

Here’s some other good news: There are more episodes coming on March 16, as well! After that it looks like we’ll be on another hiatus, but that is more or less inevitable if the goal is to be on the air until May.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

