Is Jen Landon leaving FBI: Most Wanted following the exit of Julian McMahon last night? Should you be worried about Sarah?

We’ll admit that moving forward, we could envision some creative challenges coming when it comes to incorporating Sarah in some future stories. Most of her arc on the show was tied to Jess LaCroix, and Landon herself was just a recurring guest star as opposed to a series regular. We also know that she’s got a major role on another show in Yellowstone, which just promoted her to regular for the upcoming fifth season.

Yet, there is a case to be made here that Jen could do both. Remember that Yellowstone will not return to production until this spring, and at that point, Most Wanted should be done for the season. Meanwhile, filming for Yellowstone will most likely be done in either late summer or early fall, which would give her plenty of time to come back to this show as Sarah.

It’s worth noting that when talking about McMahon’s last episode on Instagram yesterday, Landon did not mention anything about it being her swan song. With that in mind, we do think the door is at least reasonably ajar on her coming back. We could see her for another episode or two as the team moves forward without their leader; it would help to give some personal conclusion to that story. We’d hate to see Landon lose this gig just because her co-star and on-screen love interest left, so let’s hope there are some interesting ideas in the works here. If she does say goodbye soon, we give her credit for this performance. It’s still incredible that Sarah is played by the same person as Teeter on the Paramount Network drama — these two roles could not be more different from each other in any way.

Related – Here is when FBI: Most Wanted will be returning to CBS after last night’s episode

Do you hope we get to see more of Jen Landon as Sarah on FBI: Most Wanted moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Landon (@thejenlandon)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







