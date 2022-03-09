NCIS season 19 episode 16 spoilers: True crime & gender-reveal parties!

Today CBS revealed some of the first details for NCIS season 19 episode 16, and we can already tell you that this one is going to be odd. How can it not be when you’ve got a gender-reveal party mixed with a missing-persons case?

First of all, can we just put it out there in the universe for people to stop having crazy gender-reveal parties? We get it: You’re absolutely excited and you should be! Yet, you don’t have to try and one-up everyone else who’s ever had a baby. Can’t you just get a really nice cake? Isn’t that still a thing? Well, on NCIS near the end of this month, such a party will lead to the case of the week.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 16 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

“The Wake” – A gruesome mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender-reveal party leads NCIS to the case of a missing teacher that was popularized on a true crime podcast, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

Will there be a spotlight on any particular character in here? We wonder since that’s been a theme for the better part of the month — we had a big one on Jimmy followed by one focused on Vance. Next week, we’re getting a story revolving mostly around Parker.

