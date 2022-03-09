We knew entering tonight’s FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode that the writers were going to be sending off Jess LaCroix. They had no choice, given that Julian McMahon was going to be leaving the show.

However, we never anticipated it happening the way that it did tonight, with the character being killed off in the closing minutes at the tail end of the story. This was stunning, heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, it didn’t even feel necessary.

So why do this? Why write the story in this way? Speaking to TVLine, executive producer David Hudgins noted that this was the way to end the story that made the most sense:

We did consider other options. We knew with a pretty fair amount of lead time that Julian [McMahon] was going to be leaving, so in the writers’ room, we started discussing what that exit might be. We talked about every possible iteration of it, and ultimately, what [we] kept coming back to session after session was, ‘Look, this is Most Wanted. We’re chasing the worst of the worst, the most dangerous of the dangerous, and there is a very real risk associated with the job.’ We ultimately decided that that was true to the premise of the show, that risk of being shot or killed in the line of duty. We just felt like it was appropriate and emotional and tragic.

The unfortunate reality with this death is that it does lock the show in more to a world without Jess leading the team. There’s no hope for him to return; everyone must move on. This was super-sudden, and probably a little too abrupt for most viewers. Yet, we’re also not going to pretend like this is off-brand at all for Dick Wolf shows. It’s not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

Were you shocked that Julian McMahon’s character of Jess LaCroix was killed off on FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stay here at the site to make sure you don’t miss any further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







