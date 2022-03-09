Survivor 42 spotlight: Meet Tori Meehan, therapist out to ‘crush dreams’

Leading up to Survivor 42, Tori Meehan said that people have a tendency to think she’s one way before getting to know her. Heck, we’ll admit that when we saw a 25-year old therapist living in Oklahoma on this season, we did not exact a quidditch player who binge-watches a Survivor season every Christmas with her family; the same goes for her writing a science-fiction novella.

Isn’t there joy in surprises? We do think based on preliminary info alone, Tori is going to be a fascinating person to watch all season.

There’s a lot of potential skill that Tori does bring into the game — we’ve always thought a therapist is one of the best jobs for a show like this, since you have to be able to communicate with others and make them feel cared for. There’s a good reason why we saw Denise win back in the Philippines! Her saying she wants to “crush dreams” is pretty fantastic, but it also shows us that she’s not going to hold back. She will play and play hard! That’s what we want to see out there.

Oh, and she’s also in CrossFit, so it doesn’t seem like she’s going into the game with any one easily identifiable weakness. Yet, that doesn’t mean that she’s going to do all that well. Sometimes, getting voted out is as simple as being on the wrong tribe at the wrong time, and that could be what happens here. We just don’t see Tori making it as far this season as she could, mostly because we could see her getting played just as much as she could be trying to play others. The best thing that she could do out there is try to align with people who would be a bit unexpected for her — the more you can keep other players on their toes, the better off you are.

How do you think Tori Meehan is going to do on Survivor 42?

