The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 2 spoilers: The story ahead

Following the premiere tonight on NBC, do you want to get an early sense of The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 2?

Let’s start things off here by noting this: It remains a surprise that NBC even secured this show in the first place. They don’t put an abundance of limited series on the air, especially one that puts a fairly recent Oscar winner in Renee Zellweger front and center. Yet, they have it, and they have a chance over the next several weeks to dive deeper into this mystery. For those who aren’t too familiar with the actual case, we almost don’t want to say too much here! After all, isn’t a big part of the fun here the surprise?

Below, you can check out the full The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more updates on what lies ahead:

03/15/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Pam becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s family, but for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey as they build their case. Russ hires Joel Schwartz, a top criminal defense attorney from St. Louis. TV-14

Ultimately, one of the questions some critics seem to be asking about the show right now is whether or not it should have been a show at all. Would it have been better off as some sort of movie? We understand if anyone out there has these sort of questions and yet, we like the TV format here. There’s something fun about tracking the story one week after the next; also, this gives us a chance to spend a little more time getting to know all of the key players involved. There’s value in that!

(For those wondering, New Amsterdam will come back on NBC once we get to the other side of The Thing About Pam airing.)

