This Is Us season 6 episode 8 promo: Cassidy returns + a Big Three trilogy

There are a couple of things to be excited about in regards to This Is Us season 6 episode 8, at least based on the first promo.

So where do we begin? We suppose it’s with the news that the next ten episodes are all going to air in succession; there are no more breaks the rest of the way! We’re also poised to get a new Big Three trilogy, and that kicks off with Kevin next week in “The Guitar Man.”

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see some of our latest thoughts on tonight’s Thanksgiving episode. Once you watch, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll of course have all sorts of other reviews over the rest of the season — plus theories!

During tonight’s episode 7, we saw Kevin use his guitar as a way to vent about Elijah, who he’s obviously frustrated with for a number of reasons. Mostly, we think he wants to be around his kids and blames him for getting in the way. We also know how he feels about Madison.

In “The Guitar Man,” we’re going to see Kevin do what he can to become the best version of himself, and also a better father to his kids. There’s a sweetness to that, and it shows that beyond all of the bluster he has sometimes is a guy who wants to love and be loved.

Is Cassidy going to be a part of his future? She is present in the promo, so that’s at least something. For now, we’re grateful to dive into the individual stories of the Big Three again since it’s been a while since we had a chance to see stories like this. (For the record, we’re excited in advance for Randall in particular — he hasn’t had a huge spotlight in a while!)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us, including additional thoughts on what you just saw

What do you think is going to transpire with Kevin over the course of This Is Us season 6 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back around to get other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







