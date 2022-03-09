The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Clayton Echard propose, get engaged?

As you get yourself prepared for The Bachelor finale next week, it’s abundantly clear that we are in for total Clayton-related chaos.

So where do things stand right now? Well, after tonight it felt pretty clear that our leading man is more into Susie than anyone, even though he told both Gabby and Rachel that he loved them. He didn’t realize what Susie’s boundaries were beforehand and he dived into things that he claimed he wouldn’t have done otherwise. Why didn’t Susie tell him? In some ways she shouldn’t have to — she may have also thought she’d be more okay than she actually was after the fact. Emotions change in the moment.

(We also still think it’s no coincidence that Susie was the last overnight date — things would have been pretty different, most likely, had she gone first.)

As we’re preparing for the finale, the biggest question we have to wonder is this: Are we even rooting for Clayton to end up with anyone? He came across well earlier on in the season but tonight, he acted in a really unsatisfying way towards Susie. He was downright harsh and cruel towards her, claiming that he would find someone who would stand by him no matter what. Susie was never trying to hurt him, and this whole situation has put a huge dark cloud on the future of this season.

At the moment, Gabby and Rachel are the final two, but are Clayton and Susie really done? We still aren’t even sure about that. This is a messy season with a messy end, and with a lead who suddenly feels totally unlikable. We understand why so many women at the Tell All special were against him!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now, including our thoughts on tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor finale?

Is there any one ending that you’re hoping for? Share in the comments! After you do just that, stay here at the site — there are other updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







