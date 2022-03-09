Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Kyle & Moose know each other?

We are a couple of days away from the next Big Brother Canada 10 eviction, so what better time is there than the present to campaign?

For those who are not aware, both Jay and Betty are on the block after Jacey-Lynne won the Power of Veto. Jay is likely going to be evicted, though Betty has expressed so much frustration over going up that at least some people may second-guess things. She’s been very cold to Kevin, though she mostly blames him for finding a way to get her up there. (In reality, Jess had just as much to do with it as anyone — Jess even took credit for the move to Kevin, which he could use as ammunition against them later if needed.)

Jay’s real attempt at a “campaign” today came in the form of a fashion show, where they tried to have fun and made it clear to some of the guys that they could be a shield and win competitions for them. A part of their pitch also just seems to be that they’ll bring good energy to the house — it was a pretty half-hearted pitch, but it seems like they’re going to try more later.

Let’s get now to one of the more interesting and bizarre stories of the day: The revelation that Kyle and Moose know each other, at least to some extent. It doesn’t seem like they are BFFs on the outside, but they’ve got some sort of shared connection that is a little bit nebulous. Kyle’s told Gino about it and ironically, Kyle also seems to be one of the people quietly plotting Moose’s demise. Yet, Moose trusts him! This group of guys is messy so far, so don’t expect some repeat of the Pretty Boys here…

