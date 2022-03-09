The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10 (finale) promo: A shocking ending!

With The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10 coming to Fox next week, we have to brace ourselves for an emotional, challenging finale. It’s also one that will probably not tie up all that many loose ends.

At the end of the promo below, you can see Fox promise some sort of “shocking” end to this story. Does that mean we’re going to see Arman die? We wouldn’t rule out his life being in jeopardy, or him sacrificing something big for what he claims to be the greater good. Thony is trying her best in order to arrange some sort of deal to save herself, but how far will things go?

We know that the goal with a show like The Cleaning Lady is pretty simple: Give Thony some victories, but also give us some drama at the same time. A show like this is better when there is that sort of delicate push-and-pull. We think the happiness could come in the form of some Thony / Arman moments, or at least that’s what we would hope.

Since there is a big cliffhanger most likely coming, that’s going to be the sort of thing that makes us wonder if Fox will put us out of our misery and announce a season 2 sooner rather than later. Are we going to get one? We’re reasonably optimistic — but not so much when it comes to getting news fast. More than likely, they’ll make us wait for another month or two, right around the time they start to announce the finer details of their fall schedule. (One other thing — if we get a season 2, can we get more than ten episodes? Everything went by SO fast here…)

