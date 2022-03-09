The Resident season 5 episode 15: Is a Conrad, Cade romance blooming?

For those of you who have been waiting to understand the truth about Cade, The Resident season 5 episode 15 offered us that and then some.

We know there were a lot of people out there suspecting that the character had FBI ties, and they were right! She confessed to Conrad that she had worked with the federal government in the best to expose plenty of bad actors, but a lot of her work in particular involved her doing battle against organized crime. To be specific, we’re talking about the mafia here!

Once you hear that, it starts to become clear why she doesn’t stay in one place very long — her life is constantly in danger. She’s not necessarily a part of witness protection, but she’s somewhat close to it. She keeps her head down anytime she arrives somewhere new and tries to not open up about herself all that much.

Yet, here’s where things get tricky: She likes Conrad. Heck, he likes him enough to tell him the truth! That’s not something that she’s opted to do all that much over the years. The feeling seems to be mutual between the two, but here’s the problem: Cade doesn’t want a relationship. As a matter of fact, she doesn’t want to do anything when it comes to these feelings. Instead, she realizes that they would just get the both of them hurt, and she’s aware that she will leave at any moment. She doesn’t think she can stop running.

At the end of the episode AJ did try to get Conrad to open up further about things with him and Cade, and he insisted that they are just “friends.” Will they remain that way forever? We’ll just have to wait and see on that.

What did you think about The Resident season 5 episode 15, and are you rooting for Cade and Conrad?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

