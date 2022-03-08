The Resident season 5 episode 16 return date for Matt Czuchry, cast

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know about The Resident season 5 episode 16 — or, at the very least, a return date?

The first order of business that we have to share here, regrettably, is bad news: There is no new episode next week on the network. Not only that, but it doesn’t seem as though there is one set for the week after. The earliest we would say to expect the Matt Czuchry medical drama back, at least for the time being, is Tuesday, March 29.

So why the long wait? What is going on here? Well, there are a few different things to be considered here. First and foremost, there is the fact that Fox likes to save episodes for late April or early May, the key “sweeps” period that matters a lot to advertisers. Clearly, they are trying to ensure that they do that here. Beyond just that, the post-production team may be taking some time to get the remainder of season 5’s episodes together. Making a show like this does not happen overnight, and it is the product of a lot of constant work and effort.

Odds are, when The Resident does return it is likely going to air a run of episodes straight through to the finale, which may have all sorts of intrigue around it based on what we know/don’t know at the time of it airing. It’s important to acknowledge, at least for the time being, that there is no formal season 6 renewal. That means there could be a lot of uncertainty in the home stretch. We certainly think more episodes are coming, but it feels clear at this point that Fox is going to make us wait for more information.

