Grand Crew season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest

Following the big finale on NBC tonight, is it fair to expect a Grand Crew season 2 renewal? Or, is a cancellation the more likely scenario to think about here? Just like you would expect, there are a few different things to talk through.

First and foremost, though, here are the facts as they currently stand: There is no official Grand Crew season 2 renewal at NBC. We’d love to see it happen, but we have to say that it’s leaning in an unfavorable direction. At the end of the day, networks look at things in terms of dollars and cents, and we’re not sure that ratings are enough to bring the half-hour comedy back.

Let’s dive into these a little bit further for a moment. To date, season 1 of Grand Crew has averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.6 million live viewers. This makes it one of the lowest-rated shows on the network, and we’re talking about a place that has a long history of canceling shows earlier than some people would like.

If there is one reason to have hope for the future here, it has to do with the show’s DVR and streaming performance. If there are some big numbers being pulled there, it’s possible that Grand Crew could come back — it not on NBC, Peacock could also be a possibility. We just think one of the biggest things holding the show back was a general lack of attention given to it. Unless you watch NBC with some regularity, there’s a good chance that you did not even know Grand Crew existed. Just like you would imagine, that’s a problem.

Hopefully, we will get some more news on the show’s future (no matter what it is) over the next couple of months. NBC tends to plan out their season in May.

Do you want to see a Grand Crew season 2 renewal at NBC?

Are you hoping that this is going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

