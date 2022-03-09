American Auto season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, is there a chance for an American Auto season 2 renewal? Or, is workplace comedy about to get a pink slip?

We’ll always do our best to root for NBC comedies, and there are a number of reasons for that. This is the network that brought us The Office, Seinfeld, Friends, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, 30 Rock, and so many other great shows over the years. It’s got a resume that speaks for itself.

Unfortunately, the past few years we’ve seen it struggle to find any significant new hits. Superstore was the last comedy that somewhat held this label, and it’s already over. American Auto had the DNA of Superstore, including similar talent behind the scenes. Yet, it just hasn’t performed at an outstanding level in the ratings, averaging just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside just under 2.2 million live viewers an episode. We’re still waiting for news on the future.

Does this mean that this show is off to the TV graveyard? Far from it. Remember that Kenan got renewed for a season 2 last year, and it wasn’t performing that much better than what we’re seeing with this show now. Much of its future could be depending on its DVR and streaming numbers; if this ends up being a great contributor at Peacock, it could give NBC a great incentive to bring it back for more. They need comedy hits there, and we do think they’ll be patient on some level. Remember that neither The Office nor Parks and Recreation were fantastic at the beginning; a lot of times, it takes shows like this time to find an audience and also themselves creatively. There is a lot of potential for great stuff in the American Auto world; there’s just no assurance out there that we are going to see more.

Hopefully, we’ll at least have a chance to learn about the season 2 fate here at some point between now and mid-May, which is when network upfronts tend to be.

Do you think an American Auto season 2 renewal is coming to NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around to get some more news when it comes to the series that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







