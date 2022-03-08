FBI season 4 episode 15 return date: A look towards ‘Scar Tissue’

Curious to learn a little bit more about FBI season 4 episode 15? There’s a lot to look towards at the moment, and certainly a good bit to be excited about.

So where do we begin? The most natural place is by sharing the return date: Tuesday, March 22. For whatever reason, CBS is throwing another hiatus our way for the entire franchise even though we just had one. We know that this is a far-from-ideal pill to swallow, but for whatever reason, that is precisely what they are giving us.

Alas, there is also not too much information out there about this episode just yet, save of course for the title of “Scar Tissue.” It’s our hope that there will be some more insight by this time next week, especially since we’re going to be curious to see how this story evolves over time. There is a good bit to look forward to left this season, whether it be larger arcs or personal moments for Maggie, Jubal, OA, or the rest of the main characters.

What we’d also love is that at some point between now and when the show comes back, we start to hear more about a potential season 5. While it feels like a sure thing that more episodes are going to be ordered, it goes without saying that we’ll be far more satisfied when that actually happens. It’ll make it a lot easier to see what else CBS has planned; we know this is one of the most ambitious franchises they’ve had in a good while, especially since all three shows air on the same night and there is room for crossovers all over the place.

