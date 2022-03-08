Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Violet & Hawkins’ future

If there’s been one major surprise with Chicago Fire season 10 as of late, it has been the relationship between Violet and Hawkins. It’s not something we saw coming, and it’s something that carries with it a whole host of complications.

Is it possible the two find a way to make it work? Sure, but it’s not going to be easy. There are a lot of different obstacles that they will have to face, and one that they both should probably recognize now is that there’s no way that they can keep this a secret forever. If they think that they are ultimately going to be able to do that, they are kidding themselves.

Nonetheless, we know that they are going to try for at least a couple more weeks! The Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16 synopsis below confirms that:

03/16/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz forms a bond with a young immigrant boy he meets while fighting an apartment fire. Squad makes plans to prank the newest member of their team. Hawkins and Violet struggle to keep their relationship a secret. TV-14

How far will these two go to hide things? Will they eventually get themselves in even more trouble? All of this feels like it’s on the table, largely because we consider this to be the show’s most unpredictable romance at the moment. After all, Cruz is married and Severide/Stella seem to be in a more solid place after all of the uncertainty in the first part of the season. Hopefully, that stays that way for a good while — as we inch closer to the end of the season, wouldn’t it be nice to get some consistent happiness from them?

