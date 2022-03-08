Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted also going to be back after a break? We’re a week removed from the State of the Union, and we know there are plenty of stories left to tell with all three of these shows.

Luckily, this is where we can go ahead and pass along the good news! All three of these shows are going to be back with stories that should be intense, personal, and a whole lot of other stuff all rolled into a ball. Take a look at the synopses below for more intel…

FBI season 4 episode 14, “Ambition” – The team rushes to investigate an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed, with the promise of others to follow. Also, SAC Bashar dangles a possible promotion for OA, but only if he can persuade Tiffany to not report an incident she viewed as misconduct, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 13, “Snakes” – When a couple flees to Albania while awaiting sentencing for bilking millions in COVID relief funds from the U.S. government, the Fly Team and Jaeger must contend with the wife’s menacing crime family as they try to track the duo down. Also, Kellett works the case from Budapest as she and Forrester try to regain their professional boundaries, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14, “Shattered” – The team pursues an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who is trying to escape him for good. Also, Jess and Sarah make plans to take their dream vacation together, on the CBS Original series, FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This marks series star Julian McMahon’s final episode.

Just when you read these alone, it goes without saying that it is the Most Wanted episode that is going to generate the most attention. It’s rare to see a series lead depart so early in a run, especially right in the middle of the season! We’re prepared for this to be a pretty-abrupt exit, but we’ll have to wait and see on it.

The bad news

After these episodes, it does look like another hiatus is incoming. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

