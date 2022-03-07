FBI: Most Wanted season 3: Show boss on Julian McMahon exit

In the event you did not know, tomorrow’s FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode will be important for many reasons. First and foremost, though, it marks the exit of Julian McMahon in his role of Jess LaCroix. That’s going to be a hard thing to adjust to, especially when it is coming in the middle of the season. Are we excited about Dylan McDermott coming on the show down the road? Absolutely, but the bulk of this story is about Jess. From the very beginning, we have seen so much of this world through his lens.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer David Hudgins does his best to outline what this final episode will be about — and the nature of Jess’ departure as a whole:

“The episode is a combination of two things. It’s a very intense episode about domestic violence, which is something we’d always wanted to do because it’s such a huge problem in this country right now. It also ties in thematically with Jess’ experience with Sarah’s (Jan Landon) stalker, Hugh. We felt like that was an interesting additional layer to the episode. And then on top of that, we’ve got Jess and Sarah in a very good place, talking about going on the first vacation that Sarah has ever seen Jess take.

“[Julian] was amazing. I wish him all the best. And he was fantastic on the show. That’s the bittersweetness of his departure because he was just so good in the part.”

We expect that there will be some growing pains with his exit, and that may especially be the case when you consider just how abrupt this all feels. We know that the actor was interested in moving on, but it would have been nice to see him make it through the rest of the season.

