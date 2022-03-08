The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Genuine Models Inc.’

The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 is currently set to air on Friday, March 25, and based on early insight, this one’s going to be a little bit out there. “Genuine Models Inc.” is the name of the story, and there’s a bizarre murder mystery at the core of it. That’s without even mentioning some important storylines for both Reddington and Cooper.

So what lies ahead here? Go ahead and consider this story important in regards to familiar faces, new locations, and arcs that are continuing to unfold.

Let’s start things off here by sharing the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 synopsis below:

03/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial. Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer.

What memorial are we talking about here for Reddington, and who is the friend? We’re hoping that we’re not about to lose another character! It could be Glen, and this would offer up an opportunity for us to get another appearance from Paula, who we’ve yet to see this season.

As for Cooper heading all the way to Atlanta for clues on his blackmailer, this really opens the door for it to be just about anyone. Why would there be someone so involved in this located far away from DC? That is the center of political power in this country. We’ve suspected for a while that Panabaker is involved here, but we’ll have to wait and see.

