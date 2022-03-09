This Is Us season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Kevin takes his kids to the cabin

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 8 you will see a story titled “The Guitar Man” that, on the surface, is mostly about Kevin. We’re going to see him have an opportunity to spend some time with the twins and with that, he can learn a lot about himself.

Ultimately, is this story going to be a way to cure some of the doubt that it is in his mind? That could be at the forefront of most of what you see here.

Below, you can check out the full This Is Us season 6 episode 8 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

03/15/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father. TV-PG

We would imagine that Kevin is worried substantially about his abilities to be a good dad to his kids, and a lot of this stems from a myriad of different things. Take, for example, him not being around all the time thanks to his job and not being together with Madison. Then, there’s also the judgments that have been placed upon him for most of his life. Even with The Manny, he was a largely objectified character who wasn’t thought of much beyond his looks! He’s also got siblings in Randall and Kate who both try so hard to be great parents, and he probably wants to live up to their standards.

In the end, there’s a lot to explore here — let’s hope the story lives up to our expectations!

