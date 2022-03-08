9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10 spoilers: What’s next for Paul?

If you watched this week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode, then you know already that Paul found himself in a dangerous spot. The good news is that he survived! However, the hard news is that he’s got an internal defibrillator that he did not previously want. This is going to create some tension between him and Marjan without a doubt, and we will see some of that play out potentially through some upcoming episodes.

Will Paul eventually come around to having this, though? It certainly feels like it. After all, it could help to ensure that he avoids some further problems — and then also create some comfort for those close to him. In an interview with TV Insider after the episode, here is what Brian Michael Smith had to say:

Even though he didn’t want it, it is going to help him with that arrhythmia problem that he has. It’s going to take a little adjuster period, but he’s not in as much risk of dying from a sudden heart attack again as he was before he got put in. He has to wrap his mind around it, but he’s better with it than without, for sure.

Smith also noted that moving forward, there are more stories coming up in terms of the team’s reaction to a lot of this. A near-death experience does a lot to put things in perspective, and this will likely cause everyone to pause for a moment and reflect on how important he is to their lives. We have to prepare for what will, hopefully, be an emotional way to push this story forward. There are plenty of episodes left, and that in itself means a number of opportunities.

Related – Get some more news for the next 9-1-1: Lone Star episode now

What do you want to see next for Paul on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay at the site for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







